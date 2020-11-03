Election worker
Tony Kukulich 2020

Poll worker Brenda Miller assists voters at Freedom High School in Oakley, Tuesday, Nov. 3. The polls opened at 7 a.m. this morning and will close at 8 p.m. tonight. Crowds at various polling centers throughout East County were seeing a steady stream of citizens early this morning waiting to cast their votes. For a complete list of local polling centers and your specific location, visit https://bit.ly/3iY43JH

[Photos] Election Day around East County

