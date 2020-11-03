Poll worker Brenda Miller assists voters at Freedom High School in Oakley, Tuesday, Nov. 3. The polls opened at 7 a.m. this morning and will close at 8 p.m. tonight. Crowds at various polling centers throughout East County were seeing a steady stream of citizens early this morning waiting to cast their votes. For a complete list of local polling centers and your specific location, visit https://bit.ly/3iY43JH
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Brentwood Planning Commission recommends approval of Grocery Outlet
- Shooting incident at Brentwood house party
- Fatal motorcycle accident reported on SR 4 near Old River Bridge
- Accident victims escape car fire from down power lines
- Jeffrey Lee Parks
- Contra Costa County advances in California’s COVID-19 reopening plan
- Richmond American Debuts Two New Model Homes in Rocklin
- Mel B requesting more child support from Eddie Murphy
- Pool saga comes to an end in Discovery Bay
- Liberty Union High School District Board 2020 candidates
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Back the Blue rally in Brentwood
- [Photos] City of Oakley Halloween Drive Thru
- [Photos] Deer Valley car accident 10-27-2020
- [Photos] Dedication of a new Oakley flagpole
- [Photos] G&S Pumpkin Farm
- [Photos] Voter rally in Brentwood
- [Photos] Halloween Home Decorating Contest entries
- [Photos] Big Break Regional Shoreline Visitor Center art display
- [Photos] Halloween Costume Contest entries
- [Photos] Broken Road Farms
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.