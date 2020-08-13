2020 Election

Candidate filing deadlines wrapped up this week, and East County now has a clean list of candidates for the upcoming November election.

Last Friday, Aug. 7, marked the deadline for filing, although some elected seats saw an extension to Aug. 12 when incumbents did not file. When there is no incumbent eligible to be elected, the nomination period extension provided for in Elections Code section 10225 is not applicable.

BRENTWOOD (3 seats)

The City of Brentwood, which transitioned to a district-based election from its previous at-large format, seeks to fill three seats total: one for mayor and two for councilmembers in Districts 1 and 3.

Current Mayor Bob Taylor did not pull papers, as he will not seek reelection. The deadline for that seat was then extended to Wednesday, Aug. 12, for nonincumbent candidates to file. Below are the candidates who qualified for the Nov. 3 ballot:

Mayor

Joel R. Bryant

Brian Carleton

Paul La Follette

Steve Young

Ryan Raimondi

Karen Rarey

Edward Schuck (Schuck’s qualification with the county is pending)

District 1

Faye Maloney

Jovita Mendoza

Claudette Staton (Incumbent)

Brian Swisher

District 3

Indrani Golden

Susannah Meyer

Olga Vidriales

OAKLEY (3 seats)

While the City of Oakley is considering a district-format election for the future, this Nov. 3 election will remain at-large.

There are three positions up for grabs. As the city rotates the mayoral seat among the councilmembers, it is indicated as one of the council positions. The city saw a filing deadline extension to Aug. 12 as well.

Council

Aaron Meadows

Claire Alaura (Incumbent)

Oleksii Chuiko

Conan Moats

George Fuller

Kevin Romick (Incumbent)

Anissa Williams

ANTIOCH (5 seats)

The City of Antioch’s entire council termed out this year and will elect five officials. All five outgoing city leaders are running in this election.

The city saw a robust turnout during its filing period for mayoral and council seats in Districts 1 through 4. Nearly 30 interested residents initially pulled papers, though not all of them qualified for the ballot due to a lack of nomination paper signatures. The following Antioch residents have qualified and will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot:

Mayor

Sean Wright (Incumbent)

Julio Mendez

Rakesh Kumar Christian

Gabriel Makinano

Lamar Thorpe

District 1

Joyann Motts

Manuel Soliz

Tamisha Walker

District 2

Tony Tiscareno

Michael Barbanica

District 3

Lori Ogorchock (Incumbent)

Antwon Webster

Marie Arce

Nichole Gardner

District 4

Sandra White

Monica Wilson (Incumbent)

Alex Astorga

DISCOVERY BAY (2 seats)

As an unincorporated area, the Town of Discovery Bay will elect two officials to its Community Services District (CSD) Board of Directors. Candidates are as follows:

CSD Board

Bill Mayer (Incumbent)

Bill Pease (Incumbent)

K. Jill Snowden

Michael Callahan

Carolyn Graham

KNIGHTSEN (2 seats)

As an unincorporated area, the Town of Knightsen will elect two officials to its CSD Board of Directors. Candidates are as follows:

CSD Board

Curtis Caldwell

Angela de Fremery

BYRON

In this unincorporated town, Byron will see an election for the Byron-Bethany Irrigation District and the Byron Sanitary District boards.

Byron-Bethany Irrigation (1 seat)

Mark Maggiore

Byron Sanitary District (3 seats)

Michael Nisen

Brian Neri

Greg Pirnik

LIBERTY UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT (2 seats)

Yolanda Pena-Mendrek (Incumbent)

Ray Valverde (Incumbent)

Christina Dalton

Tamela H. Hawley

BRENTWOOD UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT (2 seats)

Blythe Lind (Incumbent)

Thuy Daojensen

Stephanie Williams-Rogers

Carlos Sanabria (Incumbent)

OAKLEY UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT (1 seat in each Area)

Area 1

Lisa Brizendine

Area 2

Laurence J. Polk

Area 5

Richie Masadas

ANTIOCH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT (1 seat in each Area)

Area 1

Antonio Hernandez

Diane Gibson-Gray

George Young III

Alexis Medina

Area 3

Crystal Sawyer-White

Clyde Lewis Jr.

Kenny Turnage

Area 4

Gary Hack

BYRON UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT (2 seats)

Joe Le Bel

Jamie Kane

KNIGHTSEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT (3 seats)

Thomas E. Baldocci, Jr. (Incumbent)

Delaura Pigati

Deborah Gold

