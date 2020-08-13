Candidate filing deadlines wrapped up this week, and East County now has a clean list of candidates for the upcoming November election.
Last Friday, Aug. 7, marked the deadline for filing, although some elected seats saw an extension to Aug. 12 when incumbents did not file. When there is no incumbent eligible to be elected, the nomination period extension provided for in Elections Code section 10225 is not applicable.
BRENTWOOD (3 seats)
The City of Brentwood, which transitioned to a district-based election from its previous at-large format, seeks to fill three seats total: one for mayor and two for councilmembers in Districts 1 and 3.
Current Mayor Bob Taylor did not pull papers, as he will not seek reelection. The deadline for that seat was then extended to Wednesday, Aug. 12, for nonincumbent candidates to file. Below are the candidates who qualified for the Nov. 3 ballot:
Mayor
Joel R. Bryant
Brian Carleton
Paul La Follette
Steve Young
Ryan Raimondi
Karen Rarey
Edward Schuck (Schuck’s qualification with the county is pending)
District 1
Faye Maloney
Jovita Mendoza
Claudette Staton (Incumbent)
Brian Swisher
District 3
Indrani Golden
Susannah Meyer
Olga Vidriales
OAKLEY (3 seats)
While the City of Oakley is considering a district-format election for the future, this Nov. 3 election will remain at-large.
There are three positions up for grabs. As the city rotates the mayoral seat among the councilmembers, it is indicated as one of the council positions. The city saw a filing deadline extension to Aug. 12 as well.
Council
Aaron Meadows
Claire Alaura (Incumbent)
Oleksii Chuiko
Conan Moats
George Fuller
Kevin Romick (Incumbent)
Anissa Williams
ANTIOCH (5 seats)
The City of Antioch’s entire council termed out this year and will elect five officials. All five outgoing city leaders are running in this election.
The city saw a robust turnout during its filing period for mayoral and council seats in Districts 1 through 4. Nearly 30 interested residents initially pulled papers, though not all of them qualified for the ballot due to a lack of nomination paper signatures. The following Antioch residents have qualified and will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot:
Mayor
Sean Wright (Incumbent)
Julio Mendez
Rakesh Kumar Christian
Gabriel Makinano
Lamar Thorpe
District 1
Joyann Motts
Manuel Soliz
Tamisha Walker
District 2
Tony Tiscareno
Michael Barbanica
District 3
Lori Ogorchock (Incumbent)
Antwon Webster
Marie Arce
Nichole Gardner
District 4
Sandra White
Monica Wilson (Incumbent)
Alex Astorga
DISCOVERY BAY (2 seats)
As an unincorporated area, the Town of Discovery Bay will elect two officials to its Community Services District (CSD) Board of Directors. Candidates are as follows:
CSD Board
Bill Mayer (Incumbent)
Bill Pease (Incumbent)
K. Jill Snowden
Michael Callahan
Carolyn Graham
KNIGHTSEN (2 seats)
As an unincorporated area, the Town of Knightsen will elect two officials to its CSD Board of Directors. Candidates are as follows:
CSD Board
Curtis Caldwell
Angela de Fremery
BYRON
In this unincorporated town, Byron will see an election for the Byron-Bethany Irrigation District and the Byron Sanitary District boards.
Byron-Bethany Irrigation (1 seat)
Mark Maggiore
Byron Sanitary District (3 seats)
Michael Nisen
Brian Neri
Greg Pirnik
LIBERTY UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT (2 seats)
Yolanda Pena-Mendrek (Incumbent)
Ray Valverde (Incumbent)
Christina Dalton
Tamela H. Hawley
BRENTWOOD UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT (2 seats)
Blythe Lind (Incumbent)
Thuy Daojensen
Stephanie Williams-Rogers
Carlos Sanabria (Incumbent)
OAKLEY UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT (1 seat in each Area)
Area 1
Lisa Brizendine
Area 2
Laurence J. Polk
Area 5
Richie Masadas
ANTIOCH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT (1 seat in each Area)
Area 1
Antonio Hernandez
Diane Gibson-Gray
George Young III
Alexis Medina
Area 3
Crystal Sawyer-White
Clyde Lewis Jr.
Kenny Turnage
Area 4
Gary Hack
BYRON UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT (2 seats)
Joe Le Bel
Jamie Kane
KNIGHTSEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT (3 seats)
Thomas E. Baldocci, Jr. (Incumbent)
Delaura Pigati
Deborah Gold
