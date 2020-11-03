The following election results are based on both mail-in and in-person ballot votes reported by Contra Costa County as of 10:05 p.m., November 3.
Brentwood Mayor
Joel Bryant – 31.29%
Karen Rarey - 30.47%
Paul La Follette – 13.82 %
Ryan Raimondi – 10.47 %
Edward Schuck – 7.02 %
Steve Young – 5.64 %
Brian Carleton – 1.30%
Brentwood City Council – District 1
Jovita Mendoza – 31.66 %
Brian Swisher – 24.27 %
Claudette Staton – 22.88 %
Faye Maloney – 21.19 %
Brentwood City Council – District 3
Susannah Meyer – 47.49 %
Indrani Golden – 28.87 %
Olga Vidriales – 24.64 %
Oakley City Council (3 seats)
Aaron Meadows – 18.11 %
George Fuller – 16.51%
Anissa Williams – 16.32 %
Claire Alaura – 16.17 %
Conan Moats – 12.76 %
Kevin Romick – 12.49 %
Oleksii Chuiko – 7.19 %
Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District (2 seats)
Michael Callahan – 25.26 %
Carolyn Graham – 18.53 %
Kimberley Snowden - 17.25%
William Pease – 16.19 %
William Mayer – 14.83 %
Stephanie Lease – 7.95 %
Antioch Mayor
Lamar Thorpe – 45.62 %
Sean Wright – 35.02 %
Julio Mendez – 8.96 %
Gabriel Makinano – 7.13 %
Rakesh Kumar Christian – 8.27 %
Antioch City Council – District 1 (2 year term)
Joyann Motts – 37 %
Tamisha Walker – 34.73 %
Manuel Soliz – 28.27 %
Antioch City Council – District 2
Mike Barbanica – 53.62 %
Tony Tiscareno – 48.38 %
Antioch City Council – District 3
Lori Ogorchock – 36.67 %
Nicole Gardner – 28.95 %
Antwon Webster – 19.24 %
Marie Arce – 15.14 %
Antioch City Council – District 4 (2-year term)
Monica Wilson – 56.77 %
Sandra White – 27.31 %
Alex Astorga – 15.93 %
Antioch City Treasurer
James Davis –52.98 %
Lauren Posada – 47.02 %
City Clerk
Arne Simonsen – 40.95 %
Ellie Householder – 39.33 %
Dwayne Eubanks – 19.72 %
