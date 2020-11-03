2020 Election

The following election results are based on both mail-in and in-person ballot votes reported by Contra Costa County as of 10:05 p.m., November 3. 

Brentwood Mayor

Joel Bryant – 31.29%

Karen Rarey - 30.47%

Paul La Follette – 13.82 %

Ryan Raimondi – 10.47 %

Edward Schuck –  7.02 %

Steve Young – 5.64 %

Brian Carleton – 1.30%

Brentwood City Council – District 1 

Jovita Mendoza – 31.66 %

Brian Swisher – 24.27 %

Claudette Staton – 22.88 %

Faye Maloney – 21.19 %

Brentwood City Council – District 3 

Susannah Meyer – 47.49 %  

Indrani Golden – 28.87 %

Olga Vidriales – 24.64 %  

Oakley City Council (3 seats)

Aaron Meadows – 18.11 %

George Fuller – 16.51%

Anissa Williams – 16.32 %

Claire Alaura – 16.17 %

Conan Moats – 12.76 %

Kevin Romick – 12.49 %

Oleksii Chuiko – 7.19 % 

Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District (2 seats)

Michael Callahan – 25.26 %

Carolyn Graham – 18.53 %

Kimberley Snowden - 17.25%

William Pease – 16.19 %

William Mayer – 14.83 %

Stephanie Lease – 7.95 %

Antioch Mayor

Lamar Thorpe – 45.62 %

Sean Wright – 35.02 %

Julio Mendez – 8.96 %

Gabriel Makinano – 7.13 %

Rakesh Kumar Christian – 8.27 %

Antioch City Council – District 1 (2 year term) 

Joyann Motts – 37 %

Tamisha Walker – 34.73 %

Manuel Soliz – 28.27 %

Antioch City Council – District 2 

Mike Barbanica – 53.62 %

Tony Tiscareno – 48.38 %

Antioch City Council – District 3 

Lori Ogorchock – 36.67 %

Nicole Gardner – 28.95 %

Antwon Webster – 19.24 %

Marie Arce – 15.14 %

Antioch City Council – District 4 (2-year term) 

Monica Wilson – 56.77 %

Sandra White – 27.31 %

Alex Astorga – 15.93 %

Antioch City Treasurer

James Davis –52.98 %

Lauren Posada – 47.02 %

City Clerk

Arne Simonsen – 40.95 %

Ellie Householder – 39.33 %

Dwayne Eubanks – 19.72 %

