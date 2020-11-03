With 100% of precincts reported the two seats on the Brentwood Union School District Board go to Stephanie Williams-Rogers with 29.81% and Thuy Daojensen with 25.18%.
Brentwood Union School Board seats go to Williams-Rogers and Doajensen
