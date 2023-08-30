The Contra Costa County Elections Division applauds the release of nonpartisan values from the Alliance for Election Excellence that will guide the collaborative’s work as it helps to create programs and resources for local election departments to improve operations.
As a Center for Election Excellence, Contra Costa Elections provided feedback to help shape the values, and has shared examples of best practices that can be helpful to other jurisdictions around the country.
“Our office is humbled to be part of this collaborative, working to maintain our healthy democracy,” said Kristin Connelly, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters. “The 2024 Presidential election cycle is around the corner, and we are proud to help create supportive initiatives for our fellow elections offices across the country.”
