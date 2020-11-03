According to Scott Konopasec, Contra Costa assistant registrar of voters, the earliest the county can expect final results is Nov. 30. However, a complete unofficial number in the county is scheduled for Nov. 6. By Nov. 9, the county expects to have complete, unaudited official results.
With two seats available on the Town of Discovery Bay Community Services District Board and 100% of precincts reported, newcomers Michael Callahan and Carolyn Graham appeared to lead the race with 25.14% and 18.45% respectively.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.