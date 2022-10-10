Generic Election Pic

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative 

Mail-in election ballots will be going out to registered voters in Monday's mail.

Voters should start receiving them by Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to a press release from the elections department.

If you do not receive your ballot by Oct. 20, call the elections office at 925-335-7800.

