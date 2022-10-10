Mail-in election ballots will be going out to registered voters in Monday's mail.
Voters should start receiving them by Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to a press release from the elections department.
If you do not receive your ballot by Oct. 20, call the elections office at 925-335-7800.
The ballots can be returned by mail, dropped off at a specially-marked ballot box in cities around the county or at polling places on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Contra Costa County Elections processes are not only safe and secure, but also fair, accurate, and accessible, according to Debi Cooper, Clerk-Recorder-Registrar.
Security protocols in place include:
• The voting system is a paper-based system. The paper ballot submitted by the voter is considered the official record of the vote cast.
• The voting system is not connected to the internet or county network in an effort to prevent fraud.
• The voting system is physically restricted under lock and key; only authorized personnel are allowed in the area.
• A state-mandated logic and accuracy test of the ballots and voting system is required to ensure votes are tabulated accurately.
• After Election Day, the county is required to perform a manual hand tally (audit) of at least a 1% of the votes as part of the official canvass process to confirm that the voting system accurately tabulated and reported all votes cast.
