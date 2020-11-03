Knightsen School Board

With 83.33% of precincts reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, the three seats available on the Knightsen Elementary School District Board seem to go to Deborah Gold with 28.06%; Thomas Baldocchi, Jr., with 26.21%; and DeLaura Pigati with 24.19%. Check back for updates. 

