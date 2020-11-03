Election 2020

Election results as of Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. show strong support for Measure X with 59.36% in favor with 96.13% of precincts reporting.  The measure, proposed by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, will assess a countywide 0.5% sales tax to be used for general governmental purposes of Contra Costa County. Check back for updates. 

