According to Scott Konopasec, Contra Costa assistant registrar of voters, the earliest the county can expect final results is Nov. 30. However, a complete unofficial number in the county is scheduled for Nov. 6. By Nov. 9, the county expects to have complete, unaudited official results.
Of the three candidates vying for two open seats, both incumbents on the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Fire Board appear to hold the lead.
Director Joe Young was the top vote-getter. He secured 39.9% of the votes counted as of press time.
“I would like to thank my supporters in this election, and all who voted and participated in our democratic process,” Young said. “I will be acting in the best interest of the district and all of our residents over the next four years. With the passage of Measure X, I will immediately initiate efforts to place a fourth engine on duty in a very short time frame. I will be working with Supervisor Burgis and the other county supervisors to quickly identify a firm commitment as to the amount of funding available to the district to improve our fire service.”
Following closely behind Young was Direct Stephen Smith with 37.82% of the reported vote.
“I am gratified and humbled by the support I have received from the residents of our district,” Smith said. “I congratulate Joe Young on his victory as well. The passage of Measure X opens up more possibilities for the district. The board of supervisors also updated the developer impact fees for the unincorporated areas of our district. It was a very good day.”
Challenger Ben Kellogg picked up 22.29% of the votes. While the results are not official, the gap of more than 8,000 votes between Kellogg and Smith makes any changes to the race results unlikely.
