Ironhouse, Diablo Water district results

According to Scott Konopasek, Contra Costa assistant registrar of voters, the earliest the county can expect final results is Nov. 30. However, a complete unofficial number in the county is scheduled for Nov. 6. By Nov. 9, the county expects to have complete, unaudited official results.
When it comes to sanitation and water, East County voters chose from 11 candidates.
Ironhouse Sanitary District
Three candidates will take seats for the Ironhouse Sanitary District, and according to early reports as of press time, they will be Dawn Morrow, Angela Lowrey and Peter Zirkle.
On Wednesday, Morrow had 26.31%, Lowrey 22.51% and Zirkle 18.12%. The remaining candidates are Doug Scheer (17.58%) and Joe Kovalick (15.48%).
There are 26,710 registered voters who will decide these results. As of press time, 11,754 had been tabulated.
Diablo Water District
Scott Pastor received 65.95% of the vote and Howard Hobbs came away with 34.05% for the at-large Diablo Water District election. Overall, there are 25,360 registered voters who were tasked with selecting an at-large director. Ballets tabulated by Wednesday totaled 11,077.
In the separate wards of the Diablo Water District, Marilyn Tiernan secured 54.85% of the vote, and Yvonne Duarte came away with 45.15% for Ward 1. Of the 5,324 registered voters selecting a director for Ward 1, 2,230 have been tabulated.
In Ward 5, Joe Kovalick took 65.87% and Branin Cook 34.13%. There are 4,044 registered voters in Ward 5, and 1,723 so far have been counted.
One candidate from each Ward will be selected.
