According to Scott Konopasec, Contra Costa assistant registrar of voters, the earliest the county can expect final results is Nov. 30. However, a complete unofficial number in the county is scheduled for Nov. 6. By Nov. 9, the county expects to have complete, unaudited official results.
The race for mayor in the City of Brentwood was tight, but Vice Mayor Joel Bryant appears to have eked out a victory over Councilmember Karen Rarey.
Results reported as of press time gave Bryant and Rarey 5,482 votes to 5,182 votes, respectively. The vote count is not final and official results have yet to be announced; only 48.22% of the city’s registered voters’ ballots have been tabulated.
“It’s still close,” said Bryant. “If it stands, I’ll continue to do the very best I can. I promise you that the community will have no problem telling me what they want and what they think about it.”
Political newcomer Paul La Follette finished third with 2,529 votes. Rounding out the field were Ryan Raimondi (1,935), Edward Shuck (1,551), Steve Young (991) and Brian Carleton (223).
“I am excited for the opportunity to work with our community to continue to keep Brentwood a safe, family focused city,” Bryant continued. “I will continue to work on bringing good, high paying jobs to town, as well as more focused support on our small businesses and agriculture. There are challenging times ahead, but together we can create an environment of local support and success for all of our families.”
With Bryant’s election, his seat on the city council will be open, and he said filling that seat will be a top priority. The council could potentially opt to fill the vacancy through an application process, which would then require council vote for the final decision. This was the path chosen in 2017, when Steve Barr resigned. Another option includes holding a special election.
“There are several ways it can be done, and there are different ways that it has been done in the past,” he said. “Since it is the last at-large seat, that means that anyone that lives in Brentwood qualifies to sit in that seat for two years. After that it will go to a district seat, District 4. It makes sense to consider having someone representative from that area. Right now I don’t have any solid direction. It’s certainly going to be one of the first decisions we have to make.”
Rarey’s seemingly failed bid for mayor also cost her seat on the council as her term expires this month.
After four terms in the city’s top seat, Mayor Bob Taylor did not seek re-election this year. For the first time in a long time, Taylor was not involved in an election night race.
“I felt I was part of it last night because it was all good,” Taylor said. “I felt good about how it was going for Joel. I think it’s exciting that new people are coming on board.”
