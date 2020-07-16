Karen Rarey running for Brentwood mayor

Councilmember Karen Rarey announced her candidacy for mayor. Rarey has committed two-plus decades to serving Brentwood, earning her the prestigious recognition as Citizen of the Year in 2012.
“Karen Rarey has proven she’s a great consensus builder and a tireless public advocate,” said Rick Lemyre, former managing editor and co-founder of the Brentwood Press. “She has the smarts and flexibility it takes to make good decisions and the tenacity it takes to see things through. I’m proud to endorse Karen for Brentwood mayor.”
Rarey said her vision for 2020 and beyond is clear; we need to bring jobs to Brentwood, increase public safety and ensure smart growth.
“I’ve fought to bring jobs to Brentwood,” she said. “I co-chaired the rezoning, streamlined the permit process and created shovel-ready land for high-wage jobs on 430 acres in northwest Brentwood – land that’s currently undergoing $11.5 million in road and utility infrastructure improvements to pave the way for companies to come to Brentwood.”
Rarey said she listened to residents when they asked for no new development without funding for fire protection.
“In 2018, I called for fire-specific (community facilities districts) and increased fire impact fees be placed on all new developments,” she said. “Later that year, (East Contra Costa Fire Protection District’s) strategic plan determined (that), by imposing those measures on new development, they’d be able to build and staff three new stations.”
When the shelter-in-place order was enacted, Rarey said she was the only councilmember to consistently be a source of information for residents.
“When COVID-19 shut our city down, I researched and posted resources for the community and small businesses to help them weather the pandemic,” Rarey said. “I called for $50,000 in funding to feed our community and created an ordinance allowing restaurants to expand their outdoor seating.”
Rarey noted she listens to residents’ concerns and has fought for them as well.
“When Goodwill wanted to build a light industrial processing plant next to a Balfour Road neighborhood, my research defeated that project,” Rarey said. “I continue that fight. I pledge to be the voice of the people. I’m Karen Rarey — the right choice for mayor.”
For more, visit www.karenrarey.com.
– Submitted by Karen Rarey
