Knightsen school district election update

According to Scott Konopasek, Contra Costa assistant registrar of voters, the earliest the county can expect final results is Nov. 30. However, a complete unofficial number in the county is scheduled for Nov. 6. By Nov. 9, the county expects to have complete, unaudited official results.
The Knightsen Elementary School District (KESD) has two new faces and one familiar face after Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent Tom Baldocchi is likely to return to the board along with newcomers Debbie Gold and Delaura Pigati. Gold – a Knightsen resident and former Byron Union School District superintendent – said she is excited to represent the school district in her first elected position.
“I love Knightsen,” said Gold, who thus far has secured 26.9% of the vote. “One of the main reasons I moved to Knightsen 27 years ago was so my own children could attend Knightsen School. My granddaughter will attend Knightsen when she becomes kindergarten age. The Knightsen teachers and staff are awesome. I will be a strong support to the students, teachers, staff, parents and community.”
Pigati took 24.65% of votes and said she ran for a school board position to bring her unique perspective as a parent in the district for the past 14 years.
“I feel like I have a lot to offer,” said Pigati. “I’m very excited about the potential of our district and excited about all the changes that are coming. In this COVID era, I feel there will a need for representation of families and doing the best for our kids and keeping them safe. I’m excited to take on a new adventure.”
Baldocchi snagged 26.61%. He did not respond to requests for comment.
Results:
Debbie Gold – 26.9%
Thomas Baldocchi – 26.61%
Delaura Pigati – 24.65%
Jill Bowman – 21.83%
