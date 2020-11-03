LUHSD

With 98.28% of precincts reporting on Tuesday evening at 9:30 p.m., the two seats available on the Liberty Union High School District Board appear to have been won by Yolanda Pena-Mendrek and Tamela Hawley with 30.81% and 28.20% respectively. Check back for updates.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags