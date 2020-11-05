Liberty Union High School District results

According to Scott Konopasek, Contra Costa assistant registrar of voters, the earliest the county can expect final results is Nov. 30. However, a complete unofficial number in the county is scheduled for Nov. 6. By Nov. 9, the county expects to have complete, unaudited official results.
In a fierce battle between two incumbents and two new hopefuls, the Liberty High School District board of trustees’ vacancies went with incumbent Yolanda Peña-Mendrek and newcomer Dr. Tamela Hawley, according to early reports at press time.
“I was motivated to run because our district has so much more work to do on behalf of our students. I want to be part of that work,” said Peña-Mendrek, who came away with 29.94% of the vote. “Our students’ education has been disrupted because of the pandemic, and, so come 2021, we’ll need to be thoughtful and creative to promote and create successful opportunities for them.”
Hawley – who took 28.35% of votes – said she is excited to be a voice for the district and partner with Peña-Mendrek’s experience. She said she ran to help the district turn a corner in ensuring that every student gets what they need.
“I’m humbled and honored at the same time,” said Hawley. “It’s exciting to think about what’s new and next for our district, but it’s overwhelming, frankly, to just think about the support from the community, the parents, friends, students, alumni and teachers. Teachers need so much support, so I’m excited and raring to go.”
Results:
Yolanda Peña-Mendrek – 29.94%
Dr. Tamela Hawley – 28.35%
Christina Dalton – 20.99%
Incumbent Ray Valverde – 20.73%
