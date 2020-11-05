According to Scott Konopasek, Contra Costa assistant registrar of voters, the earliest the county can expect final results is Nov. 30. However, a complete unofficial number in the county is scheduled for Nov. 6. By Nov. 9, the county expects to have complete, unaudited official results.
Election results show strong support for Measure X with 58.70% in favor. The measure, proposed by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, will assess a countywide 0.5% sales tax to be used for general governmental purposes of Contra Costa County. If this ballot measure becomes effective, the sales tax will be collected on the gross receipts of sales of personal property across the county for a period of 20 years, starting April 1, 2021. The sales tax will not be collected on the sale of food or on other transactions that are exempt from the sales tax under state law.
Contra Costa County anticipates that the sales tax will generate $81 million annually. Sales tax proceeds will be deposited into Contra Costa County’s general fund to be used for general governmental purposes of the county. The Board of Supervisors will determine how the funds will be used.
