According to Scott Konopasek, Contra Costa assistant registrar of voters, the earliest the county can expect final results is Nov. 30. However, a complete unofficial number in the county is scheduled for Nov. 6. By Nov. 9, the county expects to have complete, unaudited official results.
While election results are still incomplete, it looks as though there will be two new faces on the Brentwood City Council.
In District 3, Susannah Meyer scored a decisive victory over challengers Indrani Golden and Olga Vidriales. Meyer, seeking elected office for the first time, garnered 46.52% of the 6,353 votes counted as of press time. Golden followed with 28.77% of the vote, and Vidriales earned 24.72%.
Meyer’s lead over Golden appears all but insurmountable.
“Election night voting results have me feeling hopeful, but as mail-in ballots have not yet been included in totals, things could change,” Meyer said. “Until official results are in, we are all in a waiting game that can be as unsettling locally as it is nationally. I believe Brentwood voters have made it clear they are looking for transparency and accessibility from their elected officials – as they should. If numbers continue to go in my favor, I will be honored and humbled to serve the residents of Brentwood in this way. So many community members have joined me in the course of my campaign. Thank you everyone, for your votes and for your trust. Regardless of the final outcome, I am grateful for the support I have received and hope to represent all of Brentwood as councilmember of District 3.”
Political newcomer Jovita Mendoza looks to have secured the District 1 seat by locking in 30.41% of 3,884 votes cast in her district. Former Brentwood mayor Brian Swisher, Faye Maloney and incumbent Claudette Staton fell behind with 24.49%, 23.61% and 21.49% of the vote, respectively.
“While I am optimistic this morning, with a large portion of the ballots being counted so far, there are still a few thousand votes yet to be tabulated, and out of respect to the other candidates, I think it would be premature to declare victory quite yet,” Mendoza said in a statement to the Press Wednesday morning. “It appears, though, my message of educating and involving the community has resonated with Brentwood residents, and I’m eager to serve our community in a greater capacity.”
If Vice Mayor Joel Bryant’s narrow lead over Councilmember Karen Rarey in the race for mayor holds, his seat on the council will require a replacement. In an interview with the Press Wednesday morning, Bryant said that several methods to select a replacement are available to the city and filling that seat will be a top priority. The council could potentially opt to fill the vacancy through an application process, which would then require council vote for the final decision. Other options include holding a special election or appointing someone.
