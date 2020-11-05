New leadership set to take Discovery Bay CSD seats

According to Scott Konopasek, Contra Costa assistant registrar of voters, the earliest the county can expect final results is Nov. 30. However, a complete unofficial number in the county is scheduled for Nov. 6. By Nov. 9, the county expects to have complete, unaudited official results.
Six candidates went to bat for only two seats on the town’s five-person Community Services District (CSD) board. Winners Michael Callahan and Carolyn Graham will take their seats at next month’s board meeting to represent the town.
Though Callahan’s name shared signage with friend Jill Snowden, he will be ascending to the board without her after claiming 26.33% of the town’s vote, according to the Contra Costa County’s semi-final results at press time.
“I’m honestly overwhelmed with all the support, that was amazing,” said Callahan, who also owns a popular coffee and ice cream shop in town. “I plan to do a lot of learning, and there are a few things I would like to hopefully get rolling.”
Callahan expressed concerns over the current board’s transparency and a lack of communication. He hopes an equitable solution could be found for the town’s landscaping concerns.
Graham presently sits in second place with 19.17% of the vote. Should she secure her position by the time all ballots are tabulated, she will take the remaining CSD seat. She will be the second woman on the board, giving it more gender diversity than it has had in recent memory.
“Initially and starting today, I just have so much to learn,” she said. “To learn the job and all the state and federal regulations that go around a position like this, to learn the history of where we’ve been and where we need to go.”
Graham noted she hopes to upgrade the community center facilities and Cornell Park, improve the town’s landscaping, and increase communication between the CSD and residents.
Snowden came in a close third with 17.12% of the vote; incumbents Bill Pease and Bill Mayer came in fourth and fifth place, with 15.64% and 14.12%, respectively. Newcomer Stephanie Lease came in last with 7.62%.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.