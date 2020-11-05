Newcomers take lead for Brentwood schools

According to Scott Konopasek, Contra Costa assistant registrar of voters, the earliest the county can expect final results is Nov. 30. However, a complete unofficial number in the county is scheduled for Nov. 6. By Nov. 9, the county expects to have complete, unaudited official results.
Early reports for the Brentwood’s school board race showed two newcomers beating both incumbents.
Stephanie Williams-Rogers received 30.71% of the vote to take one seat, and Thuy DaoJensen received 24.57% for the second open seat.
“I wanted to run to make a difference in our schools and community,” Williams-Rogers said. “I want to onboard and learn as much as I can as a new school board member so I can be effective in supporting our district, to solve for challenges and prepare our students for the future.”
DaoJensen – who is also the district’s delegate to the Democratic Party of Contra Costa County – appeared to have won her second attempt at a seat on Brentwood’s board of trustees as of press time. She said she was prompted to run by a concern over the lack of art and music in Brentwood’s schools.
“As an education professor, I know how important art and music are for the social emotional cognitive development in early childhood education,” she said, noting her background in education preparation and policy made her a perfect candidate.
DaoJensen noted she hopes to increase teacher compensation and safely bring children back into their schools.
Results:
Stephanie Williams-Rogers – 30.71%
Thuy DaoJensen – 24.57%
Blythe Lind – 23.72%
Carlos Sanabria – 21.00%
