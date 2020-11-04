According to Scott Konopasec, Contra Costa assistant registrar of voters, the earliest the county can expect final results is Nov. 30. However, a complete unofficial number in the county is scheduled for Nov. 6. By Nov. 9, the county expects to have complete, unaudited official results.
A wave of change has apparently washed over the Oakley City Council.
Three newcomers — Aaron Meadows, George Fuller and Anissa Williams — have taken the lead for seats on the council.
Should they hold onto their top positions once results are finalized, they will replace incumbents Kevin Romick and Claire Alaura and fill the seat vacated by incumbent Michael Krieg, who did not seek reelection.
At press time, Meadows, a businessman, nabbed the top spot with 18.91% of the vote; followed by Fuller, a retired teacher and police officer, with 16.75%; and Williams (16.52%), a small-business owner. Alaura took 15.96 % and was 145 votes behind for third. Conan Moats had 12.52%, Romick 12.23% and Oleksii Chuiko 7.11%.
If the results stand, it means Romick’s 16-year uninterrupted council run will end, while Alaura’s tenure will cease after only one term.
Meadows, a lifelong city resident whose priorities include public safety, attracting jobs, pandemic assistance and emergency response, said he thanks the voters for having faith in him.
“I have a lot of learning to do, but I have been here a long time and seen how Oakley has grown,” he said.
Williams indicated Wednesday morning that she’s optimistic about the future.
The six-year city resident said she believes Oakley has the potential to be the best place in Contra Costa County to live, work and play.
“Yes, I cannot wait (to get to work)!” she said. “The whole reason I got into this race is I just want to make Oakley the best it can be, so I want to roll up my sleeves and get started.”
Fuller — who sat 61 votes ahead of Williams for the second spot and 206 votes ahead of fourth-place Alaura — said during his campaign that he plans to focus on offering 24-7 child care and establishing councilmanic districts to facilitate fair city council elections.
He said Wednesday morning that he was reflecting on how best to get started.
“There is so much to do, but I am really anxious,” he said. “I am very happy that people put in a new direction for the council.”
