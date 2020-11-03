According to Scott Konopasec, Contra Costa assistant registrar of voters, the earliest the county can expect final results is Nov. 30. However, a complete unofficial number in the county is scheduled for Nov. 6. By Nov. 9, the county expects to have complete, unaudited official results.
With 100% of precincts reported, the two seats on the Brentwood Union School District Board go to Stephanie Williams-Rogers with 29.81% and Thuy Daojensen with 25.18%.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.