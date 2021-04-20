A fire that started in an outbuilding and spread to a Brentwood home Tuesday afternoon, April 20, may have been sparked by an electrical problem according to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson.
The blaze destroyed a home on the 10000 block of State Route 4 in unincorporated Brentwood.
“The call came in shortly after 4:00,” said Steve Aubert, ECCFPD fire marshal. “Early reports were that the outbuilding was on fire. Some neighbors tried to make entry into the residential side. No fire was reported (in the home) early on. We believe the origin and cause to be electrical in nature.”
ECCFPD personnel battle a residential fire on the 10000 block of SR4 in unincorporated Brentwood, Tuesday, April 20. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A trellis connected the outbuilding to the home, and Aubert added that it was probably how the fire extended from its point of origin to the residence.
A black column of smoke from the fire was visible for several miles from the fire, and the first engine company to arrive reported that the home was already burning.
“The wind was a factor,” Aubert said. “It was gusting up to 34 mph. It was pushing the fire around. The other factor was ventilation. With the house having the front door opened up, it was feeding the fire. The fire kept pushing toward the air source.”
The home was unoccupied when the blaze broke out, though there were reports of four cats in the house. As of press time, the cats had not been located.
The fire was declared under control at approximately 5:30 p.m., though crews remained on scene for several hours. Traffic on State Route 4 was shut down for approximately two hours, and reopened around 6 p.m.
Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this story.
