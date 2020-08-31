An electrical problem in a refrigerator sparked a fire at El Gallito Drive In restaurant on 8400 block of Brentwood Boulevard Monday morning, Aug. 31, 2020.Units from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) and Cal Fire responded to the incident that was reported just before 10 a.m.
ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert reported that an employee and a customer attempted to extinguish the flames before firefighters and officers from the Brentwood Police Department arrived. Aubert said the business will be closed while repairs are made.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.