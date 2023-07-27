Elementary schools get “new” vice principals

The Brentwood Union School District will begin its new school year with new vice principals at many of its schools. But while the titles may be new to these educators, the roles are not.
The role of vice principals at elementary schools has been largely eliminated over the past 15 years as part of budget cuts, according to Superintendent Dana Eaton. Before this school year, the only elementary school in the district to have a vice principal was Pioneer due to the school’s size. Instead, the other schools “used site funds to cobble together teachers on special assignment to support the running of schools,” Eaton said. Many of the newly-appointed vice principals were previously on special assignment at their respective schools.
“We are excited to bring more consistent support for students, staff and parents to each and every school site this year,” Eaton said. “We are thrilled with the high quality professionals that will be taking these positions and are excited to see the positive impact they have on students.”
Each of the newly-selected vice principals has been in the district previously, Eaton said. They have administrative credentials and have previously taken on leadership roles as teachers.
Below are the new vice principals by school:
- Brentwood Elementary —Patty Schneider
- Garin Elementary— Melissa Warner
- Krey Elementary— Brie Hague
- Loma Vista Elementary — Matthew Jensen
- Marsch Creek Elementary — Angela Mullen
- Mary Casey Black Elementary — Tiffany Ward
- Pioneer Elementary — Deanna Lengyel (returning to the role from last year)
- Ron Nunn Elementary — Julie France
The appointment of the new vice principals is intended to help strengthen and support the growth of after school enrichment programs, according to Eaton. The district introduced these programs at every school last year to “better serve families.”
Eaton said the district has seen a need post-pandemic to increase its support for students academically and emotionally. More administrative staff is one way to do that, he said.
“Being a teacher is both incredibly important and incredibly challenging,” he said. “We want to make sure our teachers have as much support as possible as they take on this critical role in our community.”
Other new staff members being introduced to the district ahead of the new school year include:
- Karen Gnusti — New Harvest Grove Virtual Academy Principal
- Diane Deshler — New Chief Business Official
- Justine Melendez — New Special Education Director
- Danielle Daubin — Principal of the new school to open in 2024-25
