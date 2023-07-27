Elementary schools get “new” vice principals

The Brentwood Union School District will begin its new school year with new vice principals at many of its schools. But while the titles may be new to these educators, the roles are not.

The role of vice principals at elementary schools has been largely eliminated over the past 15 years as part of budget cuts, according to Superintendent Dana Eaton. Before this school year, the only elementary school in the district to have a vice principal was Pioneer due to the school’s size. Instead, the other schools “used site funds to cobble together teachers on special assignment to support the running of schools,” Eaton said. Many of the newly-appointed vice principals were previously on special assignment at their respective schools.

“We are excited to bring more consistent support for students, staff and parents to each and every school site this year,” Eaton said. “We are thrilled with the high quality professionals that will be taking these positions and are excited to see the positive impact they have on students.”

