Monkeypox May Get New Name to Curb Stigma

People at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox can now schedule vaccination appointments online through Contra Costa Health at mpxvaccine.cchealth.org.

Previously, people in Contra Costa had to submit an appointment-request form to get on a waiting list for a vaccine. Increased vaccine supply is allowing Contra Costa Health to now let anyone directly schedule their own appointments without having to get on a waiting list.

“We know people are eager to get immunized against (monkeypox) and adding online scheduling will make access to the vaccine in Contra Costa a lot easier and more convenient,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county's health officer.

