People at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox can now schedule vaccination appointments online through Contra Costa Health at mpxvaccine.cchealth.org.
Previously, people in Contra Costa had to submit an appointment-request form to get on a waiting list for a vaccine. Increased vaccine supply is allowing Contra Costa Health to now let anyone directly schedule their own appointments without having to get on a waiting list.
“We know people are eager to get immunized against (monkeypox) and adding online scheduling will make access to the vaccine in Contra Costa a lot easier and more convenient,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county's health officer.
Vaccinations will be offered at COVID-19 vaccine sites in Richmond and Concord. Appointments are currently required, although the county hopes to add walk-in service soon as vaccine supply increases. Contra Costa Health is also planning pop-up vaccination clinics with partners serving the LGBTQ community soon. Private and community healthcare systems are starting to carry the vaccine, so people should check with their regular doctors about getting vaccinated.
The vaccine, Jynneos, can be given preventatively or up to four days after an exposure to the virus. After symptoms appear, it’s too late and the vaccine won’t help, experts say. Anitviral treatment known as TPOXX may be available to people sick with monkeypox; people should check with their regular doctors about treatment options.
Overall vaccine supply remains limited. Contra Costa Health is prioritizing vaccination for people at higher risk of exposure or infection to monkeypox, such as close contacts of known cases, sex workers and gay, bisexual, and other men or transgender people who have had more than one sexual partner in the past 14 days.
While anyone can get monkeypox, not everyone is at equal risk. The large majority of current cases are among men who identify as gay or bisexual, particularly men who recently have had sex with multiple men. The virus primarily spreads through skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact.
The Bay Area has the highest monkeypox case rate in the state, statistics show. As of Aug. 16, there have been 40 confirmed or probable monkeypox cases in Contra Costa County.
Most people recover from the illness at home, although the rash or sores can be painful. There have been no deaths in California or the United States from monkeypox this year.
Monkeypox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox. Infected people develop rashes or sores that can look like pimples or blisters. Someone is contagious from the time symptoms appear until they no longer have symptoms and rashes have fully healed, a process that can take 2-4 weeks. Those infected with the virus should isolate at home while they’re contagious, experts said.
