2019 EMEREGNCY ALERT SYSTEM logo

Photo courtesy of CoCoCWS

The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff is advising residents that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 11:20 a.m.

The test will assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure for distribution of a national message via television and radio and determine whether improvements are needed. This is not a Community Warning System (CWS) test.

