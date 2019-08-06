The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff is advising residents that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 11:20 a.m.
The test will assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure for distribution of a national message via television and radio and determine whether improvements are needed. This is not a Community Warning System (CWS) test.
