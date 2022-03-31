The race for the open 11th District Assembly seat wasn’t much of a race until last week, when Brentwood resident Erik Elness became an official write-in candidate for the position.
Until Elness’s paperwork was approved, candidate and Suisun Mayor Lori Wilson was running unopposed. Elness said he put his name in the hat because he felt the people of the district deserved to have a choice.
“People will have a choice to vote for Lori Wilson or write in my name,” said Elness, who collected the requisite signatures to be approved as a write-in candidate in a matter of days. “I wanted to give people a choice and give a voice to the hardworking people in our district who I don’t think have had one.”
The District 11 Assembly seat was vacated by former California State Assemblymember Jim Frazier, who officially resigned on Dec. 31, 2021. Citing a need to focus on family and other opportunities, Frazier retired from his public career, but not before endorsing Wilson to succeed him.
Whoever wins the April 5 election will represent the 500,000 residents in parts of Contra Costa, Sacramento and Solano counties, including Antioch, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Oakley. Elness hopes to win the race, despite his late arrival.
“I very much stand for constitutional government, the concepts of individual liberty, and the First Amendment and Second Amendment, and the quality of opportunity,” Elness said. “Each person should have the opportunity to be the best person they can be, and I feel like that opportunity has been compromised in California by regulations, and that’s the voice I want to be in Sacramento. I don’t think that voice has been represented by Jim Frazier or the majority of politicians, so I would love to bring that perspective to Sacramento.”
Within several days of announcing his candidacy, Elness was unanimously endorsed by the Solano County Republican Central Committee and by Congressional District 8 Congressional Candidate Major Rudy Recile, former Congressional District 9 Congressional Candidate Antonio Amador, and former Assembly District 11 Candidate Dave Miller.
He is using a grassroots effort to fuel his campaign and increase his name recognition, something with which Recile is helping him.
“I think Erik’s campaign is a bold statement,” Recile said. “He is so well versed in communicating a position . . . I think he needs to run because he is a good person who would do a good job for the people. He is a small business owner and he has the heart of the people in mind more than anything else. He won’t be a swamp creature if he goes to Sacramento, and I really don’t believe he can be bought by anyone. He has a good sense of integrity and will make the right choices for the people.”
Elness hopes to get to work soon, and expressed dismay over recent legislative moves such as Assembly Democrats voting against a temporary suspension of the 50-cents-per-gallon in state gasoline taxes. He said he is aligned with Republican ideals and believes masks and vaccines should be a choice. He emphatically said he does not believe students should be forced to wear masks in school.
‘Sacramento politicians are out of touch with the needs of the people who live and work in our neighborhoods,” he said. “We deserve a representative in Sacramento in tune with the issues, concerns, and challenges facing families in our community. I support equal opportunity in education, with every child in every neighborhood receiving a quality education. I applaud successful public schools – my kids had a lot of great teachers in public schools – but I believe families should have choices when it comes to home school or private and charter schools.”
Elness lives in Brentwood with his wife, LaCyne Elness. The couple raised their three children in East County, and they said they love the area. They own a Goldendoodle breeding business called Cutiedoodles.
To vote for Erik in person on April 5 – or on your mail-in ballot – simply fill in the bubble in the write-in section and print the name “Erik Elness” on the write-in line.
Elness’s campaign information is available on Facebook. You can also follow him on Instagram at @erikelnessforassembly.
