Escaped inmates from Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton still on the loose

Two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton on Sunday, Sept. 4, are still on the loose, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff said. 

The two men are identified as Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond and Jorge Garcia-Escamilla, 28, of Pittsburg, according to a Sept. 4 sheriff's office press release.   

Just after 11 that morning, the pair had escaped from the minimum-security facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road, according to the press release. Following the discovery of their absence, law enforcement conducted a “comprehensive” search of the prison and surrounding area. An emergency count of the inmates confirmed only Ramirez-Vera and Garcia-Escamilla had escaped.  

