Escaped inmates from Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton still on the loose

Two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton on Sunday, Sept. 4, are still on the loose, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff said.
The two men are identified as Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond and Jorge Garcia-Escamilla, 28, of Pittsburg, according to a Sept. 4 sheriff's office press release.
Just after 11 that morning, the pair had escaped from the minimum-security facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road, according to the press release. Following the discovery of their absence, law enforcement conducted a “comprehensive” search of the prison and surrounding area. An emergency count of the inmates confirmed only Ramirez-Vera and Garcia-Escamilla had escaped.
The facility houses sentenced prisoners and those who are facing lower-level charges, the sheriff’s office said.
Ramirez-Vera was sentenced on weapon, burglary and vandalism charges and was due to be released in January 2023. Garcia-Escamilla was being held on charges that included drug possession, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools. His court date was set for the end of September.
Both men now face additional felony charges of escape from a county detention facility. According to the press release, the pair now face a potential state prison sentence as a result.
Authorities encourage anyone with information on the escapees’ whereabouts to call 925- 646-2441.
