Ex-Heritage teacher was “in desperate need of support” before getting arrested at Heritage game Friday night

An ex-Heritage High School history teacher and soccer coach was pleading for help online before he was arrested by Brentwood police during Heritage football’s home opening game last Friday night.
Carlos Hurtado, 27, was arrested by Brentwood police during the second quarter of the Patriots game against Granada last Friday. He showed up on campus after already receiving a trespass admonishment to stay away after being forced to resign earlier in the week.
On his Facebook page on Saturday, he posted a iPetition link to bring him back, which as of Tuesday afternoon has had 119 signatures with some leaving comments like “Bring back Mr. Hurtado,” and “Free the goat.”
Hurtado described his situation in the post.
“My name is Carlos Adrian Hurtado and I have been in the Liberty Union High School District for 6 full years,” he said on his most recent Facebook post. “However, my seventh year has been quite a nightmare. I am in desperate need of your support in order for me to continue getting back to my community.”
He also posted a video on his business’s Instagram account, @catch_flights_not_feelings_96, where it shows students in a class without a teacher and one student stealing snacks from the desk with a caption saying “My classroom after being FORCED to resign.”
The post also includes that he was the head coach for the junior varsity boys soccer program at Heritage, that he donated $5,000 to boys soccer at the high school, and that he is “now the biggest donor to athletics at Heritage.” He also included in the Instagram post that he was “wrongfully denied the opportunity to continue teaching.”
According to Brentwood police, officers attempted to contact Hurtado at the game, but he fled on foot to try to escape the officers. He ran through the home stands and hopped over the fence onto the track, stopping twice during the chase in an attempt to stop the officers from chasing him.
An assistant coach from Granada, who was working the first-down marker during the game, assisted the police in taking down Hurtado. Hurtado was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of disrupting a school activity, trespassing, and obstruction. He was later booked in the Martinez Detention Facility on $3,000 bail.
Neither Heritage High School nor the Liberty Union High School District have responded to requests for a comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.