Ex-Heritage teacher was “in desperate need of support” before getting arrested at Heritage game Friday night

Former Heritage teacher Carlos Hurtado was arrested and taken into custody after trying to evade police during Heritage football's home opening game against Granada Friday night.

An ex-Heritage High School history teacher and soccer coach was pleading for help online before he was arrested by Brentwood police during Heritage football’s home opening game last Friday night.

Carlos Hurtado, 27, was arrested by Brentwood police during the second quarter of the Patriots game against Granada last Friday. He showed up on campus after already receiving a trespass admonishment to stay away after being forced to resign earlier in the week. 

On his Facebook page on Saturday, he posted a iPetition link to bring him back, which as of Tuesday afternoon has had 119 signatures with some leaving comments like “Bring back Mr. Hurtado,” and “Free the goat.” 

