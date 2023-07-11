The National Weather Service has issued an 'excessive heat watch' for East County and other parts of the Bay Area from Friday through Sunday with temperatures those three days forecast to exceed 100 degrees.
The weather service predicts temperatures along the Delta will reach the low 100s on Friday, then mid-100s degrees on Saturday and on Sunday.
While these temperatures in midJuly are normal for East County in a given year, they will feel warmer because of the below-normal temperatures in recent months and just last week, the weather service said.
