A stack of hay bales on the 1000 block of Quail Trail in unincorporated Brentwood, Calif. spontaneously combusted, threantening several horse stall, on Sunday, May 9, 2021. The fire was quickly extuinguished, and no animals or people were harmed. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
When ECCFPD arrived on scene, they encountered several panicked horses, and a stack of hay bales, adjacent to the horse-occupied stalls, engulfed in flames.
“We did have a number of different horses that were threatened from the fire, at the time.” according to ECCFPD Fire Marshall Steve Aubert. “Luckily, the units responded on scene pretty fast, and along with the property owners, were able to remove the horses from danger. By the end of our investigation, it looks like it appears to be a spontaneous combustion fire with the hay bales out here that are in the open and the heat, and with the wind going across them.”
The fire, which was determined to be accidental in nature, per an ECCFPD spokesperson, was extinguished quickly, with crews remaining on scene to mop up and eliminate any hot spots that may occur. While several pallets were destroyed, no structures were harmed, and no injuries to civilians, firefighters, or animals were reported.
