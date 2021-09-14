Sorry, an error occurred.
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 3:25 pm
Reports of a shooting that turned out to be unfounded drew a police response to Liberty High School this morning, according to Brentwood Police Lt. Walter O'Grodnick.
"There’s a police presence around the school while we investigate the false reporting,"
O'Grodnick said shortly after noon today.
-Check back for updates
