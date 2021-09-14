Brentwood Police Department Logo

Reports of a shooting that turned out to be unfounded drew a police response to Liberty High School this morning, according to Brentwood Police Lt. Walter O'Grodnick.

"There’s a police presence around the school while we investigate the false reporting,"

O'Grodnick said shortly after noon today.

