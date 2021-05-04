Fire quickly spread from the porch to the interior of a home on the 3300 block of Oakley Road in Antioch, before being knocked down by CCFPD and ECCFPD personnel, on the evening of Monday, May 3, 2021. All occupants escaped without injury, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Residents of an Antioch home were displaced after fire damaged their residence on the 3300 block of Oakley Road Monday evening, May 3.
Units from the Contra Costa County (ConFire) and East Contra Costa fire protection districts responded to the incident that was reported at 6:16 p.m.
“When we arrived we found fire on the side of the house that was impinging on the house, getting inside the door,” said ConFire Battalion Chief Robert Lutzow. “Crews initiated an offensive fire attack and were able to stop the fire within the first couple of rooms of the house. There was smoke damage throughout the house, but the fire was contained to the first couple of rooms, the kitchen and living room I believe.”
Lutzow said the cause of the fire is under investigation, while resident Jessica Farmer described what she experienced in the first few minutes of the fire.
“The power went out and I heard glass shatter,” she said. “I opened the door and was scared because I had my two kids in the house also. I heard more glass starting to shatter. My boyfriend ran out to see what it was and yelled that it was a fire. I just grabbed both of the kids and ran out. Fortunately my little puppy followed me, but my old man stayed behind. He was rescued a little later.”
Firefighters did locate and rescue Farmer’s dog. Supplemental oxygen was used to help revive him, and he was expected to recover.
Family escapes burning home, dog rescued by firefighters
Lutzow noted that the home’s six residents secured housing with nearby family.
There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.
Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this story.
