Search efforts to locate missing Oakley resident Alexis Gabe will be temporarily discontinued, according to an April 3 statement from Gabe’s family. But the family also said it is planning fundraisers to fund a reward for information leading to her return.
“After reviewing, analyzing, and discussing data and feedback from all the searches, the family has come to a decision to temporarily suspend the physical weekend search events being conducted,” the statement reads in part.
Suspension of search efforts, according to the statement, was motivated both by safety concerns, such as the onset of rattlesnake season, as well as concerns that continued search efforts would not “produce any information that would assist or move the case forward.”
Although search efforts have been halted, Gabe’s family made it clear that they are not abandoning efforts to locate the 25-year-old who has been missing since Jan. 26. Search efforts had been assisted by the nonprofit KlaasKids Foundation since late February. The nonprofit assists with missing person cases nationwide through a network of volunteers who organize searches while also providing training to other search-and-rescue volunteers.
“We want to shift some of the activities towards fundraising so we can offer a reward for information that may lead to the safe return of Alexis and the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance,” the statement continues. “In line with these goals, we will be attending various city council meetings in the coming weeks to speak about Alexis, the efforts of the family and community to help find her, and to seek financial assistance in providing a reward for her return.”
The statement concludes by asking for help from the community in attending meetings as a show of support to keep Gabe’s case in the public consciousness.
At press time, the Gabe family was expected to attend the first of many planned council meetings on the evening of April 6 in Discovery Bay to “share Alexis’ story and seek help with raising funds for a reward for her return and for the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance,” according to a post in their Facebook group.
Gabe was first reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” on Jan. 26. Her last known location was Benttree Way in Antioch on an undisclosed date, and her car was reportedly found with the keys in the ignition on Trenton Street in Oakley, according to the missing-person flyers that have been distributed by volunteers across East County since her disappearance.
Oakley police have remained in contact with the Gabe family and have been putting “all available resources” into the investigation, according to Assistant to the City Manager Felicia Escover. A Feb. 1 press release confirmed police had served a search warrant to an undisclosed Antioch home while subsequent statements have provided less detail about investigation efforts.
Police are not divulging information about the case because the search is still active, according to Escovar, and not a lack of information available from investigators.
Oakley police are pursuing leads daily, but have chosen to “withhold certain elements” of their investigation in order to avoid potentially jeopardizing it, police said.
For updates on the Gabe case provided by her family, visit https://bit.ly/375dlUa
