A fire that started in the garage extended into the attic of a home on the 5000 block of Claremont Court in Oakley, Calif., Monday, June 29, 2020. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District investigators determined that a mechanical failure of the furnace caused the blaze that resulted in extensive damage to the house and displaced four residents. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Residents were driven from their Oakley home by fire shortly before noon, Monday, June 29.
A smoke detector alerted the occupants to a fire that had started in the garage of the home on the 5000 block of Claremont Court, and they escaped the house without injury. An investigation conducted by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) determined that a mechanical failure in the home’s furnace started the fire.
According to the ECCFPD, the garage fire extended into the attic and required a significant effort to extinguish. It caused an estimated $70,000 worth of damage to the home. Utilities to the home were shut off, making the residence uninhabitable. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the four residents displaced by fire.
[Photos] Claremont Court residential fire in Oakley,
A single ECCFPD engine was joined by three Contra Costa County Fire Protection District engines. There were no firefighter injuries reported during the incident.
