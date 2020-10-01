My name is Faye Maloney, and I’m running for Brentwood City Council, District 1. I’m grateful and blessed to call Brentwood home after living in multiple continents. I love my city for its community, the opportunities it has afforded my family, and its uniqueness. I have dedicated my life to public service within the law enforcement profession into providing public safety. My choice was to advocate for children and those who are voiceless. I have been involved in advocacy within our state and our country’s capital to ensure communities are safe throughout our state and country. I have found a frustration in the lack of information dissemination from the national and state level to the local level. I want to utilize my experiences gained to enhance the quality of life of my community in Brentwood. This can be accomplished by collaboration with the community and surrounding jurisdictions, negotiation and maintaining transparency and accountability to the community we serve.
My priorities are the following:
- Public safety.
- Supporting local business/agricultural communities.
- Smart growth.
- Preserving Brentwood’s unique history.
- Advocating for greater environmental considerations.
- Empowering our youth.
I’m grateful for having the opportunity to serve. Please visit my website at fayeforbrentwood.com to learn more, contact me, or schedule a meeting. I have had the privilege of meeting amazing people within our community. Thank you!
– Submitted by Faye Maloney
