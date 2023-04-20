Federal suit filed against Antioch police involved in racist text scandal

ANTIOCH – Civil rights lawyer John Burris announced in a press conference Thursday that his firm is filing a federal lawsuit against the City of Antioch after racist and homophobic texts were discovered from nearly half of the Antioch police department.
“This fact pattern is the most pervasive racial hatred case I’ve ever been involved in,” Burris said in his press conference outside of the main entrance to the Antioch police department Thursday morning. “I’ve never seen a basic form of racial bigotry that was communicated amongst these officers as if it was a cup of coffee. Some of the things they said were so horrific they made me cringe.”
Burris’s firm, the Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy firm, is asking for the department to be held accountable, including for the officers involved to be prosecuted, let alone terminated, alleging various civil rights violations and race-based discrimination in this pattern-in-practice lawsuit.
Burris also mentioned that the department needs outside intervention or oversight, preferably from the federal government, and for new policies for officers to be trained on.
The lawsuit is similar to the one that Burris and Nisenbaum filed against the Oakland police department back in 2003 when 119 plaintiffs alleged that officers (“the Riders”) beat them, planted false evidence and wrote false reports. Burris not only won that case, but also earned 51 reforms and gained an independent monitor who was appointed to see the overhaul of the department.
Shortly before Burris’s press conference Thursday, U.S. Representatives Mark DeSaulnier, D-Walnut Creek and John Garamendi, D-Richmond, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting that the U.S. Department of Justice also investigate the Antioch Police Department.
"The recent report from the joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office revealed shocking and disturbing text messages and communications involving nearly four dozen former and current Antioch officers. In these messages, officers used racial slurs, shared homophobic and sexist comments, made threats against the Mayor, and revealed blatant violations of citizens’ constitutional rights,” the letter to Attorney General Garland said. “The messages in this report paint a clear picture of a systemic culture of racism, intolerance, and cruelty at the Antioch Police Department that is unacceptable for those sworn to protect and serve their community.”
There were a number of 45 Antioch police officers that have been linked to the racist text message scandal, nearly half of Antioch’s police department.
Last week the District Attorney’s office released a 21-page report into their investigation into the Antioch police department that showed numerous officers referring to Black people as “gorillas” and often using the N-word. One officer, Morteza Amiri who is listed throughout the initial 21 pages, sent to Brentwood police officer Lindzie Laughridge in one text that “(the N-word) is commonly used around the (police department), even in group messages with supervisors and (internal affairs sargeants).”
Officers also texted and sent pictures back and forth about their abuse of minority suspects. This was highlighted in a 14-page report that showed messages between officers on their arrest of
Several of the people at the press conference Thursday were either family members of the victims of brutality by Antioch police if not victims themselves along with those who were also mentioned in the reports from the Contra Costa District Attorney’s office were in attendance at the press conference on Thursday and shared their stories.
One of those people was Sherrie Cobb, the mother of Trent Allen who Antioch officers bragged about abusing while taking into custody in another 14-page report released earlier this week. In that report, officer Eric Rombough joked that “Trent’s head is like a bowling ball,” after complaining that his foot hurt after kicking him in the head earlier in the morning. Rombough also sent a picture of Allen in the hospital as a result of the altercation.
“It’s hurtful,” Cobb said to The Press. “Just to have that thought of an officer just pulling somebody over because they’re Black and beating on them like how they beat my son and laughed about it. They laughed about it like it was a game. That’s terrible.”
Shagoofa Khan, an social justice organizer from Antioch, was in attendance and was someone who was mentioned in the texts by Antioch police sergeant Josh Evans in response to the demonstrations after the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.
“We’re really hoping that accountability and justice will be served as soon as possible,” she said to The Press. “I want to see constant accountability, constant transparency, and communication about the things that are happening within the police department. That would be a positive change.”
