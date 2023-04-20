Federal suit filed against Antioch police involved in racist text scandal

ANTIOCH – Civil rights lawyer John Burris announced in a press conference Thursday that his firm is filing a federal lawsuit against the City of Antioch after racist and homophobic texts were discovered from nearly half of the Antioch police department.

“This fact pattern is the most pervasive racial hatred case I’ve ever been involved in,” Burris said in his press conference outside of the main entrance to the Antioch police department Thursday morning. “I’ve never seen a basic form of racial bigotry that was communicated amongst these officers as if it was a cup of coffee. Some of the things they said were so horrific they made me cringe.”

Burris’s firm, the Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy firm, is asking for the department to be held accountable, including for the officers involved to be prosecuted, let alone terminated, alleging various civil rights violations and race-based discrimination in this pattern-in-practice lawsuit.

