Feeding the county’s ‘hidden hungry’ now harder

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a 40% increase in the need for meal deliveries as seniors have stayed home both in Contra Costa County and nationally, according to state and federal statistics.
And although mask mandates have eased, demand for food has not, according to Meals on Wheels Diablo Region. Many seniors still struggle to become active and independent after being and living in isolation for so long; thus, going to the grocery store is a challenge.
Worsening the problem, seniors are the fastest-growing population in Contra Costa County, and about 10,000 people in the United States are turning 70 every day, according to federal statistics.
About 7.3 million older adults in the U.S. don’t have enough food to eat, according to Meals on Wheels.
The pandemic also highlighted that one daily meal delivery is not enough, as many seniors split it into three small portions to last an entire day, Meals on Wheels officials said.
To combat this problem, the Meals on Wheels began the Breakfast Bag Program, which delivers a week’s worth of breakfast foods to supplement daily meal deliveries. The pilot Breakfast Bag Program began in Brentwood, but has since expanded to nine other towns. Additionally, Meals on Wheels’ Grocery Bag Program delivers fresh groceries to low-income seniors twice a month, assisting those who can cook but cannot drive to a market.
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region has been feeding seniors for more than 50 years, its mission being to enhance the lives of older adults by delivering healthful meals and providing supportive services that empower seniors to live independently, safely, and with dignity, according to the nonprofit.
Meals on Wheels Director of Development & Community Relations Sherry Nadworny explains that the issues facing seniors today are multi-faceted.
“Seniors are the hidden hungry in our society,” said Nadworny. “Many have outlived their spouses, siblings, friends, and even sometimes their children. They have a fragile or no support system and no one to advocate for them. They are isolated and frail, and many are living on a fixed income. The cost of food, the inability to access it since many do not drive and cannot physically navigate the supermarket, and the difficulty in cooking, results in (not having enough food to eat). There are other social issues that seniors face that either result from food insecurity or conversely contribute to it.”
Meals on Wheels Diablo began in 1968, when five women in the home healthcare industry noticed many of their clients were without enough food. The women volunteered their free time to cook meals at a church kitchen and began delivering them to seniors in need. Today it has evolved into a full-service organization, offering various senior programs in addition to delivering free meals. Last year, they provided over 500,000 meals to about 7,000 seniors in Central and East Contra Costa, officials said.
The Diablo Region is the only Meals on Wheels group in the county that provides various supportive services in addition to food deliveries, officials said. These programs include Fall Prevention (falls being the leading cause of injury-related death among the elderly, statistics show), and the Friendly Visitor, Caller, and Helper Programs to help fight social isolation. The Care Management Program helps seniors experiencing depression, eviction, elder abuse, and other social issues. Cafés for more mobile seniors assist with socialization, and exercise programs contribute to mental health.
Beyond just a meal, Meals on Wheels offers peace of mind for busy family members, social contact, and safety, and allows them to live at home with dignity instead of in a group home, program officials said. For many volunteers, serving and caretaking for seniors is rewarding.
Funding for Meals on Wheels is evenly split amongst government contracts, foundations, corporate funding, and individual donations. As a registered non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization, they rely on over 900 passionate volunteers to act as the hearts and hands of Meals on Wheels’ mission.
Nadworny said her personal experience with Meals on Wheels years ago allows her to approach the problem of senior vulnerability with compassion and a determination to help.
“Personally, my mother needed Meals on Wheels in Boston years ago. Because of her diabetes and some minimal confusion that prevented her from cooking, she needed that mid-day meal and a set of eyes who could do a safety check. I had small children, worked, and lived 40 minutes away … Because of Meals on Wheels, my mother was able to remain at home. Every client we help, reminds me of how my mother was helped so many years ago,” said Nadworny. For more information or to volunteer, visit https://www.mowdiabloregion.org.
