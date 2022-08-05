Feeding the county’s ‘hidden hungry’ now harder

Photo courtesy of Meals on Wheels

The nonprofit Meals on Wheels organization aims to help seniors who lack access to food.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a 40% increase in the need for meal deliveries as seniors have stayed home both in Contra Costa County and nationally, according to state and federal statistics.

And although mask mandates have eased, demand for food has not, according to Meals on Wheels Diablo Region. Many seniors still struggle to become active and independent after being and living in isolation for so long; thus, going to the grocery store is a challenge.

Worsening the problem, seniors are the fastest-growing population in Contra Costa County, and about 10,000 people in the United States are turning 70 every day, according to federal statistics.

About Meals on Wheels Diablo Region: Helping over 7,500 seniors each year, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults in Contra Costa County by providing coordinated care that enables them to live independently and with dignity. Our dedicated staff of experts connects seniors with essential services in Contra Costa County. We work to keep our elderly neighbors nourished, healthy, safe, and independent because we provide more than a meal.

