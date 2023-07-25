Female Brentwood resident arrested after suspected of stabbing her husband to death

A female Brentwood resident was arrested Tuesday morning after she was suspected of stabbing her husband to death.
Brentwood police responded to a call for a welfare check on the 300 block of MacArthur Way near Central Boulevard. at 10:15 a.m. for an adult male and female – both unidentified – at their residence on the block. When officers arrived and made contact with the unidentified female, they saw evidence that a violent crime took place.
After detaining the female, they discovered the adult male who was stabbed to death. Police spent a few hours investigating what happened and blocked off the middle portion of MacArthur Way.
