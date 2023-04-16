Oakley Police logo_EDITORIAL ART

OAKLEY—Answering reports of screams on Country Lane Friday night led Oakley police to a female with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to Police Chief Paul Beard.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and she was released after receiving treatment.

Officers found shell casings on the ground in front of the residence and 11 bullet holes going into the house. One bullet went through the front window of the house and continued through the house and through a back window until it struck the house behind the victims house.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription