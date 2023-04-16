OAKLEY—Answering reports of screams on Country Lane Friday night led Oakley police to a female with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to Police Chief Paul Beard.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and she was released after receiving treatment.
Officers found shell casings on the ground in front of the residence and 11 bullet holes going into the house. One bullet went through the front window of the house and continued through the house and through a back window until it struck the house behind the victims house.
In a press release, Beard said “Our investigation has revealed one of the juvenile occupants of the house had been in an argument with two other people (a young adult male and a juvenile male) just before the shooting and these two other people were associated with a gold colored Nissan Rogue. Our officers went to the home of the young adult male in an attempt to contact him. The male, who had been detained, was transported to the Oakley Police Station for questioning and forensic processing.” He was released pending further investigation.
Beard added, “This was a very dangerous situation for all of the residents in the area of Country Lane. At this point my officers and investigators do not have enough probable cause to make an arrest, but we do have evidence to process which may help us develop that probable cause. If anybody has any eyewitness accounts of what happened, or any sightings of a gold Nissan Rogue in the area of Country Lane in the minutes leading up to the shooting please call us.”
The county Sheriff’s Department and Air Services assisted Oakley police in the incident.
If anybody has any information on this investigation, or any possible video surveillance please call the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060.
