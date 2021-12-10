Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many entities have had to alter and adjust the ways they run their operations. Trying to find the way forward amidst changing staffing levels, needs, and resources, some businesses have thrived, some have suffered, and others have shut their doors. Among the businesses most heavily affected are local animal shelters, which are critical for the intake of community cats and providing spay and neuter services.
“Overpopulation of all pets, owned or free-roaming, is an issue across the nation, as well as in Contra Costa County, that we seek to address,” said Contra Costa Animal Services Public Information Officer Steve Burdo. “A big part of the problem with community cats, and pet overpopulation in general, is an overall lack of affordable and accessible spay and neuter services in our county. Our primary message to the public is that we need more low-cost, accessible spay and neuter resources.”
According to Burdo, Contra Costa Animal Services (CCAS) is, like many agencies, experiencing staffing impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a reduction in staff or a suspension of certain services. Compared to 2019, cat intake is down 35 percent, and cat spay and neutering is down 30 percent.
“The percentage of reduction in cat spaying and neutering is similar to the percentage of reduction in overall cat intake,” said Burdo. “While overall cat surgeries are down, that is chiefly because our public spay and neuter clinic has been very limited or suspended for much of 2020 and 2021, as well as intake being much lower in 2020. However, while we have temporarily suspended our public vaccine clinic and public spay and neuter clinic, our Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) clinic for community cats has remained operational, though we had to reduce the number of cats we can spay and neuter each day.”
Lisa Kirk, a community cat trapper in Sacramento and Contra Costa Counties, states that these troubling cutbacks are overwhelming to her and other community cat trappers. And with a continued lack of resources, things could get worse.
“For 22 months, the shelter has shut down the intake of healthy kittens and cats, and people have been turned away from the shelter,” said Kirk. “I have done trap-neuter in returning community cats in East Contra Costa County for almost two decades. When the pandemic hit, I was afraid of the consequences of no spay and neuters for a year.”
Kirk, who is funded by the Contra Costa Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was spending a reported $3,000 to $5,000 a month at a private vet to help the citizens of East Contra Costa County spay and neuter community cats. Unfortunately, due to overwhelming demand and a lack of staffing, she can no longer provide spay and neuter services, despite receiving numerous requests; and there are no other options to help people, she said.
“My communication with Contra Costa Animal Services indicates that this trend will continue,” warned Kirk. “I am without a solution, and unless they put pressure on the Board of Supervisors, the population of community cats in East Contra Costa County will triple.”
Jeanne, a community cat trapper who works in Clayton, Concord, Pittsburg and Antioch, said people are arriving in Martinez as early as 5 a.m. with cats in traps, waiting for hours to try to receive spay and neuter services — but they are being turned away due to insufficient staffing.
“It’s a big issue,” said Jeanne. “If we can’t get these cats fixed, these animals will likely be released back into the community and keep reproducing. The population just grows and grows and grows.”
According to Jeanne, the complexity of trapping a cat and not being able to receive prompt spay and neuter services forces cats to be released into the wild, as the odds of being able to trap that same cat again are minimal. But keeping cats in a trap for more than one day is considered to be cruel.
“You can’t keep these cats in traps for days,” said Jeanne, who notes that common practice has cats being trapped for a day before receiving spay and neuter services. “Why is there a dry spell when it comes to techs helping vets with spaying and neutering? There should be some backup plan. Before October, they were able to take up to eight cats a day.”
Fellow community cat trapper Carol Ann Krulish further commented that in addition to the explosion of the feral cat population, these animals are subject to abuse and inhumane treatment from upset residents, who view the cats as an inconvenience and a nuisance.
“It’s just unbelievable,” said Krulish. “Cats now have three litters a year and are producing kittens at six and seven months. It is inhumane to have all these cats running around. They starve, suffer, and get sick. Their life expectancy is lowered by two to three years, and they’re all skinny and starving. And with this explosion in population, the numbers are causing people to react. Violence is brought against them, and people retaliate against them.”
According to Burdo, CCAS convened a meeting of local trappers and organizations dedicated to community cats in Contra Costa County on November 3. The group met with Dr. Kate Hurley of UC Davis’ Shelter Medicine Program. Hurley, one of the foremost experts in the country on animal welfare and sheltering, discussed best practices in modern community cat and feline intake management.
“The action step that came out of that meeting was to form a working group that would identify issues and seek solutions to addressing Contra Costa County’s community cat issues,” said Burdo. “The working group is in the process of forming, and the first meeting will be scheduled in the near future.”
As part of CCAS’s focus on addressing pet overpopulation in Contra Costa County, approximately $200,000 is allocated by CCAS annually to provide low-cost and accessible spay and neuter and medical services, to address community cat overpopulation in Contra Costa County.
“This includes approximately $100,000 in funds granted annually to local nonprofit organizations like Fix Our Ferals, Paw Fund and others who are providing low-cost and accessible spay and neuter surgeries in certain hot spots around the county, as well as the costs of operating our in-house Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) clinic that is free of charge and solely dedicated to providing spay and neuter and medical services for community cats,” added Burdo. “The biggest issue with community cats is the lack of affordable and accessible spay and neuter services in our county. As a public agency, we do as much as we can to address this issue by dedicating resources and providing low-cost and accessible spay and neuter services for community cats. This is a problem that requires a joint effort from individuals, nonprofits, vet hospitals and municipal agencies to educate the public, address the issues and provide resources to make spay and neuter more affordable and accessible within our community.”
Burdo added that before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019, 1,050 community cats were spayed and neutered, along with another 1,239 general cats, bringing the total number of cats receiving spay and neuter services to 2,289. Through December 2, 2021, however, a total of 1,085 community cats and 541 general cats have been spayed and neutered, for a total of 1,626 thus far for 2021.
“The data show that overall surgeries for community cats have increased from pre-pandemic levels,” added Burdo. “We are on pace to finish the year at approximately 1,200 community cat surgeries, which would be a 13% increase from the 2019 pre-pandemic levels.”
In the meantime, the cat trappers serving the local communities have stressed the importance of looking for ways to prevent the cat population from getting completely out of control, including emphasizing the importance of the public being aware of pet overpopulation and community cat issues and ensuring that their own pets are fixed.
“All these people who are doing it are becoming really discouraged,” said Krulish. “People are burning out. Now with this third litter, and Martinez curtailing their services, nonprofits are putting in an exorbitant amount of time. It takes money and resources. Vets cost a fortune, which limits the numbers that we can spay and neuter, and this means a lot of cats are not going to get spayed and neutered. We just can’t keep up. Nonprofits are making a difference one cat at a time but can’t do it alone. Martinez needs to resume full services instead of eliminating and curtailing them, to serve and support our community as they were founded and funded to do.”
Jeanne added, “They need a resource. At least have someone to work with the community and come up with some resources to help these people. The population needs to be managed, and it can be managed. It just needs some organization. Educating the public, that’s what’s necessary, to get them to support animal services.”
For more information, check this link to the Animal Benefit Fund: https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/1429/Animal-Benefit-Fund.
Further information on stray and feral cats and kittens, including the county’s community cat program, can be found at this link: https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/6161/StrayFeral-Cats-Kittens.
