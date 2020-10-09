My name is Fernando Sandoval, and I am running for the Contra Costa Community College District Board of Trustees, Ward 5. Education is my top priority! I will focus on providing educational excellence and equity to prepare all students as the future workforce our economy demands; to support local business needs with a prepared workforce; and to develop future leaders. I will lead with integrity to enhance fiscal accountability and transparency by managing the district funding in a way that supports the taxpayers’ investment in our community colleges.
I believe in collaborative leadership, and I understand the importance of leaders listening to all voices for communities to thrive. I will put “Community” back in the Community College District by increasing outreach and local partnerships that engage all residents.
I grew up in the migrant camps of Isleton and attended public schools in Pittsburg. From a young age, I worked in the fields of Brentwood and Oakley.
I served our country as a Navy veteran. I built a prestigious career in information technology with my first job at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and later advised worldwide banking and corporate institutions on management strategies, policy development, and budgeting models for economic recovery.
My public service includes serving on the Community College District’s Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee, Chair of the Bond Oversight Committee for modernization of Pittsburg K-12 schools, and facilitating “Narrowing the Gap” conference at Los Medanos College. In 2020, I was honored with the Cesar Chavez Award for Exemplary Community Service by Los Medanos College.
I am endorsed by the College District’s United Faculty and Classified Staff unions, Peter Garcia, retired President of Los Medanos and Diablo Valley Colleges and over 40 educators, elected officials and community leaders asking for change.
I respectfully ask for your vote by November 3!
– Submitted by Fernando Sandoval
