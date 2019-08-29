A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Wednesday, Aug. 28. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
For the second time in less than a week, East County fire crews were faced Wednesday evening with a fire that spread to multiple structures.
Reported just after 5 p.m., the incident took place at Vaquero Farms on the 12000 block of Byron Highway in Byron.
“Shortly after 5 o’clock this afternoon we got a report of an exterior fire right along the highway,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Fire Marshal Steve Aubert. “Upon arrival we had heavy smoke (on) the property – a farm kind of property – surrounded by a lot of vegetation.”
Tall flames from burning oleander along the roadway damaged power lines, and live wires that dropped onto the property hampered firefighting efforts until PG&E arrived to disconnect the power.
1 of 28
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A fire damaged three structures in Byron, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This is the second time in less than a week that the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts have battled a multi-structure fire. One person suffered a minor injury in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
“It looks like we had two outbuildings, two barn structures, that were consumed by the fire, with one modular home (damaged) as well,” said Aubert.
An unspecified number of residents were displaced as a result of the fire and the value of the damage was estimated to be $75,000.
Early in the incident a mutual aid request was made and four engines from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District joined the three ECCFPD engine crews on scene. One minor injury was reported. According to Aubert, the victim was treated on scene and released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A fire on Anderson Lane in Brentwood last Friday, Aug. 23, caused extensive damage to a mobile home, outbuildings, trailers and vehicles. The origin of that fire was called suspicious by ECCFPD investigators.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.