Brian Oftedal, president of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Fire Board, recently received national recognition for his work as an advocate for emergency medical services (EMS).
The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) named Oftedal one of three recipients of the 2020 National EMS Advocacy Award. First awarded in 2014, Oftedal is the first Californian to earn the honor.
“This award recognizes EMS professionals whose volunteer efforts advance EMS through educating and engaging elected government leaders, EMS and health care communities, and the public,” said Kathleen Taormina, marketing and media director for NAEMT.
A Brentwood resident, Oftedal is a captain with the Oakland Fire Department. He is the first elected president of the ECCFPD, a role he took on two years ago.
“When I found out about it, I was definitely at a loss for words,” Oftedal said. “I know that I put in a ton of hours. I know that I’m trying to work with the elected officials. I’ve noticed that that’s sort of a missing puzzle piece. I look at this whole challenging situation, and improving fire district services as a big puzzle. I realized that a couple of our missing pieces were the relationships and conversations with our other elected individuals. That’s where I really started challenging myself to have quarterly conversations with them, if it’s at all possible. It’s been very advantageous for the district.”
The NAEMT noted Oftedal’s efforts engaging elected officials at the local, state and federal levels; establishing a quarterly update with Rep. Jerry McNerney; implementing a policy requiring all board members to participate in engaging and educating residents and elected officials about events; and creating a partnership with organizations to add and register public access defibrillators.
As with so many events scheduled this year, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of most of the events surrounding the presentation of the award.
“Originally, when I received notification that I was going to receive the award, I was told that the presentation was going to be held in Washington D.C. during EMS Day on the Hill,” Oftedal explained. “I would have had a chance to meet with elected decision-makers.”
The pandemic scrapped that idea, and the ceremony was moved to the 2020 EMS World Expo in Las Vegas, which was also canceled. Recognition is now planned for the Sept. 15 NAEMT General Membership Meeting to be held virtually.
“Brian deserves to be recognized for what he does for the EMS community, not only in East Contra Costa, but also within his jurisdiction (in Oakland),” said Brian Helmick, ECCFPD fire chief. “He has not only a state, but national reach on what he’s trying to do. It’s something worth being recognized.”
