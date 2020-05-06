A 5-acre vegetation fire ignited overnight on the 19000 block of Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood near the entrance to Round Valley Regional Preserve.
“One structure was moderately threatened, but (there was) no damage to buildings or structures,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Leitzke.
Resources from Cal Fire and the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County (ConFIre) fire protection districts responded to the incident when it was reported at 1:41 a.m.
“There was one or two acres, when they got on scene, burning up the hillside along the side of the road,” Leitzke said. “The wind was a factor tonight, but not too bad.”
A ConFire bulldozer was dispatched to the incident along with seven type-3 fire engines. Type-3 engines are designed to travel offroad and fight fires in remote locations and difficult terrain.
Leitzke said it took firefighters about 40 minutes to contain the fire and he expected crews to remain on scene for several hours mopping up hot spots.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.