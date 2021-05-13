A fire of unknown origin burned less than an acre of grass near the 2700 block of Holly Oak Court in Brentwood, Tuesday, May 11.
“The fire itself is about one-quarter acre of grass behind a couple of structures,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Russell West. “We got the call and sent a full wildland response. Resources showed up, and we were able to contain it to its size without burning any structures.”
Units from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts responded to the incident along with Cal Fire. The fire was reported at 6:37 p.m. and burned in a patch of open grassland between American Avenue and Holly Oak Court. Crews were on scene for nearly two hours.
A fire within Brentwood would normally be the responsibility of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, but the area that burned is designated as a state resource area. As such, the incident was the responsibility of Cal Fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Cal Fire.
– Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.