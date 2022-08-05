Fire Chief Brian Helmick has been chosen as the Brentwood Chamber’s Citizen of the Year

The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce recently announced its annual awards recognizing the city’s citizen, business, nonprofit, employee and youth of the year.
Former East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Fire Chief Brian Helmick, now a deputy chief with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District after the two districts merged, is this year’s citizen of the year.
Handydads Construction Inc. was selected as business of the year.
Soroptimist International of the Delta, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment, earned the nonprofit of the year award.
Dalton Weger, a network administrator at RedBox Business Solutions, is employee of the year, and youth of the year is Tatiana Torres.
The winners will be feted during a celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Brentwood’s De Luna Ranch, 7540 Balfour Road.
