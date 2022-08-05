Fire Chief Brian Helmick has been chosen as the Brentwood Chamber’s Citizen of the Year

Press file photo

Fire Chief Brian Helmick has been named the Brentwood Chamber’s Citizen of the Year.

The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce recently announced its annual awards recognizing the city’s citizen, business, nonprofit, employee and youth of the year.

Former East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Fire Chief Brian Helmick, now a deputy chief with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District after the two districts merged, is this year’s citizen of the year.

Handydads Construction Inc. was selected as business of the year.

