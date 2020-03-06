A two-alarm residential fire claimed the life of an Oakley woman Friday evening on the 500 block of Norcross Lane.
“(Engine 53) arrived on scene to heavy fire conditions and the report of a person trapped,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection (ECCFPD) Battalion Chief Ross Macumber. “Unfortunately, this turned into a fatal fire. Our fire crews tried to make an effort to locate the victim, but by the time they were able to get there, the victim had perished.”
Several other occupants of the home were treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics on the scene and released. No firefighter injuries were reported.
A two-alarm residential fire claimed the life of a woman in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 6, 2020. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Ross Macumber said an attempt was made to locate the victim, but she died before rescuers could reach her. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
At this time, the victim's identity is being withheld and will likely be released by the coroner's office on Monday.
The fire was reported at 5:42 p.m., and according to Macumber, a second alarm was called almost immediately after Engine 53’s arrival. Units from the neighboring Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) responded to the incident.
It took crews approximately 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. Macumber said the interior of the home was crowded with belongings, which complicated firefighting operations. Additionally, blocked access as firefighters attempted to reach the rear of the home. Flames destroyed the left side of a duplex, the unit in which the victim perished, while minor damage was limited to the garage of the unit on the right side. According to Macumber, that home remains habitable.
ECCFPD and ConFire investigators also responded to the incident. ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert said that it was too early to determine the cause of the blaze.
