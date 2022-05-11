A grass mowing operation is believed to be what sparked a vegetation fire along East Cypress Road, just west of Sandmound Boulevard in Oakley, Wednesday, May 11.
The mid-morning blaze was reported as being a half-acre in size, but quickly grew to between 2 and 2.5 acres, due to light, flashy fuel and strong winds, according to East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Battalion Chief Gil Guerrero.
A 2-acre vegetaion fire on East Cypress Road in Oakley, Calif. threatened one structure before being contained, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Officials believe the fire was started by grass mowing operations in the area. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
ECCFPD units responded, along with Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Confire), including Crew 12 personnel. Crew 12 is a hand crew resource, specifically designated to combat wildland fires.
“They are very valuable,” said Guerrero. “They come out and help cut a line around the fire, help get the engines back in service, and any other support needs that we have.”
It took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire contained. Early on, additional units had been added to the call for structure protection for a home that was potentially threatened by the fire’s spread, but fire crews were able to get forward progress stopped before it caused any damage to structures in the area.
Early stages of the investigation determined that the fire was caused by workers mowing in the field, according to officials.
